PGL Wallachia Season 8: What's on the line in the final day of the Group Stage?

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It's been a tense few days, but already the Group Stage of PGL Wallachia Season 8 is about to end. Today is the final day of this phase for the Dota 2 tournament, and it's an important moment as it will officially determine the eight teams qualified for the Playoffs.

So far, five teams have punched their ticket to the next round after securing three wins during the group element. These teams are BetBoom Team, Aurora Gaming, Parivision, Team Liquid, and Team Falcons. Likewise, five teams have been knocked out for good, with these being Vici Gaming, Virtus.pro, Natus Vincere, and surprisingly both ESL One Birmingham finalists, Team Yandex and Tundra Esports. Team Yandex even won PGL Wallachia Season 7...

With this in mind, three matches are happening today between six teams where the victors will progress and the losers will head home for good. With so much on the line, the match-ups planned for today are as follows.



GamerLegion vs. Heroic



South America Rejects vs. Mouz



Xtreme Gaming vs. Team Spirit



Once these matches are in the books then we'll know the confirmed Playoffs bracket, which will actually kick off as soon as tomorrow, April 23.