PGL reveals attending teams for Cluj-Napoca 2026 Counter-Strike 2 tournament

This week, the 2026 Counter-Strike 2 calendar begins to take shape, as the BLAST Bounty Winter 2026 tournament is kicking off. This signals the start of a very busy year where there will be events and action on a near-weekly basis. To this end, after BLAST Bounty, the best teams and players will be attending IEM Krakow in Poland, and then straight after that they will be travelling to Romania for the first PGL event of the year.

Happening between February 14 and 22, the PGL is hosting its Cluj-Napoca 2026 event rather soon, and with $1.25 million on the line when the action occurs at the BT Arena in the city, we now know the confirmed teams who will be in attendance.

In total, 16 teams will be present at the event, and as for who these are, you can see the list below.



Furia



Team Vitality



Team Falcons



Natus Vincere



Mouz



FaZe Clan



The MongolZ



Aurora



B8



Legacy



G2 Esports



3DMax



Astralis



Parivision



Heroic



PaiN Gaming



The teams will first compete in a group stage where eight squads will be eliminated and eight will advance to a playoffs event afterwards. We'll know who these are after the group element wraps up before February 20.

