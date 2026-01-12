BLAST Bounty Winter 2026: The round of 32 matches have been locked in

HQ

It's almost time for the first big Counter-Strike 2 tournament of the year to begin. The BLAST Bounty Winter 2026 event starts as soon as tomorrow, January 13, wherein we will get to see 32 teams beginning their campaign to lift the trophy and earn some prize money along the way.

The format is arranged as such that before the main eight-team event occurs as of late next week, there is first a closed qualifier that must be ticked off, an event that will whittle down the 32 teams until only eight remain. This happens through two rounds of single-elimination knockout matches, where teams must win and win again to be one of the few that progress. With the round of 32 now locked in, here are the opening matches.

All round of 32 matches:



Furia vs. 9ine



Team Falcons vs. Ecstatic



Team Vitality vs. Virtus.pro



Aurora Gaming vs. HOTU



Team Spirit vs. Sinners Esports



Team Liquid vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas



Natus Vincere vs. Monte



Astralis vs. Fnatic



Heroic vs. NRG



3DMax vs. Inner Circle Esports



PaiN Gaming vs. BetBoom Team



FaZe Clan vs. Eyeballers



Parivision vs. ENCE



Gentle Mates vs. M80



GamerLegion vs. Passion UA



FUT Esports vs. OG



Who do you think will go the distance?