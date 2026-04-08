PGL Bucharest 2026: The MongolZ, MiBR, and 3DMax joins playoff-bound team list

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The first handful of teams to punch their playoff tickets for PGL Bucharest 2026 were confirmed at the start of the week, something we touched upon yesterday where we also noted that more teams would be confirmed for the playoffs later in the afternoon. We can now touch on the latest group stage results.

Recently, The MongolZ, MiBR, and 3DMax all secured their playoff spots by winning a third group stage match. Surprisingly, none of these results actually ended up eliminating any teams from the tournament, as rather it was a tense battle between a collection of organisations attempting to notch up their third wins.

As this was the case, further down the group standings were a bunch of knockout matches, with BC.Game Esports, NRG, and Inner Circle Esports all falling victim and losing crucial matches, meaning their tournament hopes have been dashed.

This leaves just three more playoff spots to be filled, which will happen this afternoon. There are three matches planned today, all of which are crucial games where the winner advances and the loser is eliminated. As for the fixtures, see these below.



Fokus vs. Eyeballers



B8 vs. Legacy



Parivision vs. Wildcard



Once these games conclude, the playoffs bracket will be seeded, so expect another update tomorrow.