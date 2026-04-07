PGL Bucharest 2026: Astralis and FUT Esports secure playoffs tickets

HQ

Ahead of the long weekend, we touched up on the schedule for PGL Bucharest 2026, which started on April 4 and will run all the way until April 11. With this major Counter-Strike 2 tournament bringing together many of the best teams from around the world, you may be interested to hear how the event has progressed up until this point? If so, we have you covered.

As it stands, not much of certainty has happened, as out of the 16 group stage teams, 12 still remain in flux and in a position where they can compete for playoff spots. The other four teams have either secured playoffs tickets or been eliminated altogether.

After beginning their PGL Bucharest campaigns with three consecutive victories, both Astralis and FUT Esports have been confirmed for the playoffs. Likewise, both FaZe Clan and Team Voca have been knocked out after losing their first three matches.

There are a slate of matches underway today, meaning more playoffs tickets could be punched in the coming hours. Likewise, we won't know the firm playoffs schedule and bracket until the group stage has concluded tomorrow.