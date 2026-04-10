PGL Bucharest 2026: Here are today's semifinals fixtures

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We mentioned yesterday that four teams would be eliminated from the PGL Bucharest 2026 Counter-Strike 2 tournament before the day ended, leaving just four remaining teams, and likewise, only four remaining games too. Below are the fixtures for April 10 and April 11, and as for the four teams who were knocked out yesterday, these include Eyeballers, MiBR, Parivision, and B8.

Semifinals (April 10):



Astralis vs. 3D Max at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST



The MongolZ vs. FUT Esports at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST



Third Place Match (April 11):



Loser of Semifinal #1 vs. Loser of Semifinal #2 at 13:00 BST/14:00 CEST



Grand Final (April 11):



Winner of Semifinal #1 vs. Winner of Semifinal #2 at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Who do you think will go the distance?