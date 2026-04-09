PGL Bucharest 2026: The playoffs bracket is set with only eight teams left in contention
Fokus, Legacy, and Wildcard were all knocked out yesterday.
The group stage for PGL Bucharest 2026 has come to a close, meaning as of yesterday, three more teams were eliminated from the tournament while three others punched their tickets to the playoffs.
To this end, after a tense match, Eyeballers managed to knock out Fokus after defeating the team 2-1, all while Parivision and B8 made short work of Wildcard and Legacy, both in a 2-0 manner.
This means that the playoff teams have been confirmed and the quarterfinals bracket is locked in. The quarterfinals actually happen today, and since it uses a single-elimination format, four teams will be knocked out today, while the other four advance to tomorrow's semi-finals. As for the fixtures for today, you can see that information below.
PGL Bucharest Quarterfinals:
- Astralis vs. Eyeballers
- 3DMax vs. MiBR
- The MongolZ vs. Parivision
- B8 vs. FUT Esports
What results are you expecting from these fixtures?