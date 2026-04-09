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PGL Bucharest 2026: The playoffs bracket is set with only eight teams left in contention

Fokus, Legacy, and Wildcard were all knocked out yesterday.

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The group stage for PGL Bucharest 2026 has come to a close, meaning as of yesterday, three more teams were eliminated from the tournament while three others punched their tickets to the playoffs.

To this end, after a tense match, Eyeballers managed to knock out Fokus after defeating the team 2-1, all while Parivision and B8 made short work of Wildcard and Legacy, both in a 2-0 manner.

This means that the playoff teams have been confirmed and the quarterfinals bracket is locked in. The quarterfinals actually happen today, and since it uses a single-elimination format, four teams will be knocked out today, while the other four advance to tomorrow's semi-finals. As for the fixtures for today, you can see that information below.

PGL Bucharest Quarterfinals:


  • Astralis vs. Eyeballers

  • 3DMax vs. MiBR

  • The MongolZ vs. Parivision

  • B8 vs. FUT Esports

What results are you expecting from these fixtures?

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