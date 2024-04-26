People Can Fly has cancelled Project Dagger

HQ

About three years ago, it was revealed that People Can Fly (Bulletstorm, Outriders) was working on a game called Project Dagger that would be published by Take-Two. We haven't seen anything tangible from it, but know from job listings that it would have been third-person online action.

Since then, however, we've heard nothing more about it and apparently People Can Fly has now informed its investors that the project is cancelled. Take-Two dropped out as publisher in 2022, and the idea after that was for the studio to self-publish the title - which will now never see the light of day.

In addition to the now defunct Project Dagger, People Can Fly is also working on an action game for Microsoft - which we also don't know anything about yet, other than that it is rumuored to be Gears of War-related.