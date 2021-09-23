People Can Fly making third-person online shooter

HQ

The Polish studio People Can Fly got their first major success with Outriders earlier this year. They have previously said they are going to expand it somehow, but this doesn't require the full 350 people strong workforce.

The studio have already started their next game called Project Dagger, which will be published by Take Two. So far, we haven't really known anything else about it than the working title, but now we've got some clues from job listings for the game. One of the 70+ open positions is a Writer who will be tasked with assisting "in the development of compelling original story content".

Then we have another ad for an AI Designer that should have "experience shipping AAA third-person melee combat titles". It also seems like there will be be vehicles involved as they are also looking for a Senior Concept Artist who "will be responsible for creating cool environments, characters, weapons and vehicles".

Finally, it is obviously an online game as several roles, like the Senior Combat Designer, is requested to have "extensive experience with online action games" as well as "cover shooters". When we add all these things together, it sounds like we're about to get a game in the same vein as Outriders.

It will obviously have a story arc and online multiplayer, and we can probably look forward to both vehicles and third person action. We have no idea when Project Dagger will be revealed, but it sounds like it's about to hit full production, judging by the job listings. We think The Game Awards in December is too soon for a reveal, but next year would seem reasonable.

