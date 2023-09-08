Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Payday 3

Payday 3 offers a closer look at Pearl and Joy

Check out this very action-packed trailer for two of the heisters.

We already knew the heisters Pearl and Joy would be available at launch for Payday 3, which has six characters to choose from at the premiere. Now we've gotten an action-packed (almost an understatement) trailer that introduces both robbers.

Pearl is a con artist who is specialized in infiltration, while Joy is a handy hacker. You can find out more about what these two bring to the heist table in the video below. You can actually play Payday 3 yourself this weekend as there is an open beta planned, which you can read more about over here (only catch is you need PC or Xbox Series S/X, as PlayStation 5 unfortunately isn't included this time).

Payday 3 launches on September 21 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. It will also be included with Game Pass.

Payday 3

