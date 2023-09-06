Play the Payday 3 open beta for free this weekend

HQ

Ben was one of the lucky few who got to play Payday 3's closed beta back in August, and he really liked it. This might have made the wait even harder for many of you, as the game is still two weeks away from launch. Fortunately, you won't have to wait that long if you got an Xbox Series or decent PC.

Overkill and Starbreeze have revealed that Payday 3's open beta will run from 3 PM BST / 4 PM CEST on the 8th of September until 9 AM BST / 10 AM CEST on the 11th of September. The bad news is that this will only be available on PC and Xbox Series, so it seems like PlayStation 5 owners won't get to try the game before launch.

It's also worth mentioning that this is the same April build of the game as the closed beta, which means that those of you who played that won't see any improvements or changes. This final test is mostly just to test Payday 3's servers, so you might experience a few issues this weekend if enough people prioritise this over Starfield, Baldur's Gate III and such.