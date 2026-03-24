Paula Badosa posts chilling message after dropping from the WTA Top 100: "I want to be remembered for this"

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Paula Badosa, 28-year-old Spanish tennis player, has dropped outside of the WTA top 100 again. She was eliminated in second round of the Miami Open by Iva Jovic, a crushing 6-2, 6-1 defeat, and will fall to the 113th place in the WTA ranking.

She was once World No. 2, in 2022, dropped to World No. 140 in 2024 and returned to the top 10 in 2025, but her chronic back injuries prevent her for winning multiple consecutive matches, and has withdrawn from games due to pain nearly 40 times in her career.

Badosa posted a chilling message on social media: "Fear, that damn fear. It's so awful. Sometimes I feel like I can't control the voices inside me. The emotions are overwhelming, and I feel completely consumed. Doubts take hold, and I feel lost in a sea of ​​emotions.

"There are days when I feel strong enough, and others when the mountain seems too high... and I wonder if I'll be able to do it. I suppose I will. Because if anything defines me, it's that I always bounce back. Turn the pain into power, right?"

Paula Badosa needs to return to the top 100 before April 5 to ensure playing Roland Garros

If she doesn't return to the top 100 before April 5, she would have to play qualifiers for Roland Garros, which could jeopardise her chances of playing and would be a brutal blow for her aspirations to return to the tennis elite. Her only chance may be playing ATP 500 in Charleston, from March 30 to April 5.

"There's one thing I'm sure of: I'll always give it my all. I'll do whatever it takes. I know I'm far from my best, but I also know that that version of me is still there. I won't be remembered for winning the most titles, but I want to be remembered for this. For these moments. For showing that Paula was able to pull through. And for that boy or girl going through a tough time to think of me and say, 'If she could do it, so can I,'"

"That's why I'm still here. Because once again I'm going to prove that I can pull through. It will be very hard, but I promise to keep going until I achieve it. And even if things don't go my way right now, and there are a thousand opinions... I'll keep going.

"And to my fans: thank you. Because many times you are the strength I need. Hearing you during matches, with that enthusiasm when even I can't muster it, is the most valuable thing this sport has given me. Thank you. Paula isn't back yet, but she will be".