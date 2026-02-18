Paula Badosa explodes after being called "disrespectful" because of her injuries: "I won't retire"

HQ

Paula Badosa suffered another walkover at the Dubai Championship, retiring from the match with Elina Svitolina due to pain in her hip. She retired after losing the first set, making it the 38th time in her career that she has been forced to retire from a match due to pain and chronic injuries.

After that, a Twitter account accused her being "disrespectful" to the game for her usual withdrawals: "Paula Badosa is so disrespectful to the game, you just cannot retire/withdraw from every tournament". She exploded in the response, and confirmed that she will not retire.

"You have no idea what it's like to live with a chronic injury and still choose to keep going. To wake up everyday not knowing how your body will respond, searching for solutions, and fighting for something you love and give everything even when it's so difficult.

Trust me I'm the first one suffering with pain and having endless nightmares to try to find solutions every single day and for me after all stepping on a tennis court, makes worth everything every time. So I'll keep trying. Because it's all about trying and that won't change. I'll always try one more time.

I'm doing this for my passion and for myself. And if there's even a 1% chance to keep going, I'll take it. That's just how I see and understand life. If you don't like it, you don't have to follow me.

And I'm so sorry to inform you I won't retire so you'll keep seeing me for a while. Change channel next time."