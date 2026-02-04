Overwatch will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 in the spring

HQ

There were a monumental amount of announcements as part of Blizzard's big Overwatch Spotlight broadcast. Whether it was the immense 10 new heroes planned for 2026, five of which launch next week with the first season of the year, or perhaps even the rebrand that is dropping the "2" that previously defined the hero-shooter sequel. But one of the other announcements that caught the attention of fans was that Overwatch will soon be coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

While no exact timeline was given, we do know that in the second season of the year, planned for Spring 2026, Overwatch will launch on Nintendo Switch 2. This will seemingly be a version that is somewhat on par with the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S editions of the game, as during our recent trip to Irvine, California to visit Blizzard, we asked a little about the upcoming new version and if, for example, the newly updated UI or UX had to be tweaked to fit the portable and handheld platform.

UI/UX lead Jay Bacuetes told us during an interview: "Not really. We tried to design for all platforms, so when we're putting things together I think the biggest challenge is just the performance when it comes to handhelds in general. They're just not as powerful as desktop PCs. So a lot of thought especially goes into loading states and transitions and things like that. That's probably the biggest difference when it comes to handheld or consoles really in general, being cognizant of the fact that they're not as powerful as your monster desktop PC."

Bacuetes signs off with, "That and then just being able to identify shortcuts to things. Being able to map things to the face buttons and controllers and making sure players... that that feels good for our players."

We did also inquire as to whether Overwatch would support touchscreen or the Joy-Con's Mouse Mode, but Blizzard was unable to provide an answer at this time to us.

As for what else Blizzard has planned for Overwatch in 2026, check out the year-long roadmap below, and don't forget our more detailed analysis of Overwatch's epic Spotlight.