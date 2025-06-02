Outriders developer suspends two in-production projects and lays off staff

HQ

People Can Fly, the developer behind Outriders, has revealed that its future will look very different to what we have been expecting. In a statement shared by CEO Sebastian Wojiechowski, it's revealed that two of its in-development projects have been suspended and that this will mean a reduction in the developer's workforce: i.e. layoffs.

The two projects that are being paused are Gemini and Bifrost. As for the reasons for their cancellation, we're told that Gemini's issues sprout from complications with its publisher. People Can Fly has not been presented with a "draft of the subsequent content rider to the Publishing Agreement covering the terms and conditions of further milestones on project Gemini and the lack of communication from the Publisher as to its willingness to continue or terminate the Gemini project."

Looking at Bifrost, we're told: "Project Bifrost was suspended due to the above and the analysis of the Group's cash flow, which showed a lack of prospects for securing organisational resources and funds necessary to continue the production and release of this project."

Again, this suspension of two projects means that People Can Fly has been forced to restructure and scale down its team, with the exact number of affected developers never directly specified.

Wojiechowski concludes with: "We wish to express our deepest regret and sadness over how these events have unfolded and our sincere gratitude for everyone's contribution up to this point."

This all comes after a recent round of layoffs rocked the developer in late 2024, and after the company also axed a different project earlier last year too.