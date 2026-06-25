Our first look at Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 arrives next week

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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2's first reveal isn't far away. We were aware that the second team-up between Studio Trigger and CD Projekt Red would arrive at some time during Anime Expo 2026, but now we know the exact date we'll be meeting the new gang, and it might be a little earlier than you'd first anticipated.

As Anime Expo 2026 officially kicks off on the 2nd of July, you might not have expected something related to Edgerunners 2 until next weekend at the earliest. However, as confirmed by the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners account on social media, we can expect to meet the new cast of characters on the 29th of June.

It shouldn't surprise anyone who's watched the original series to know this new season will have a new cast and plotline. We're still following characters trying to become Night City legends, but this story will be a 10-episode, standalone series, which from some replies on comments to the reveal could leave us just as sad as Season 1.