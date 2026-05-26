Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' second season will be shown off for the first time at Anime Expo 2026

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If you enjoyed Cyberpunk: Edgerunners when the show debuted on Netflix a few years ago and have been eagerly awaiting more news on the follow-up season of the anime, we have some good news to share, as it has been confirmed when the first look at the project will be shared.

In a social media post, it's confirmed that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, as it's being referred to as, will be shown off for the first time at Anime Expo 2026 when it is held in Los Angeles at the Crypto Arena. There will be an official panel dedicated to the show, which will feature appearances from showrunner Bartosz Sztybor, executive producer Saya Elder, director Kai Ikarashi, and other "special guests".

Specifically, we're told: "Join us for a first look at the next standalone story from Night City, plus a behind-the-scenes discussion with the creators bringing it to life."

The exact date for the panel is July 4 at 3:30 BST/4:30 CEST, so yes, if you're a European fan, you will need to wake in the early morning hours to catch this panel live.