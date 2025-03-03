English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Oscars 2025: All the categories and winners

Following the annual major awards ceremony, here are all the faces and names that took home a trophy.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The 97th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars) came to a close a few hours ago, as the biggest and most talented actors and stars from around the world flocked to Los Angeles in the hope of heading home with a very elusive and rare trophy. Now that the show has come to an end, you may be wondering who has been dubbed a winner in each of the many categories. We've collated all the categories and winners below. As per the full list of nominees, you can find that information over here.

Best Picture


  • Anora

Best Directing


  • Anora - Sean Baker

Actor in a Leading Role


  • Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Actor in a Supporting Role


  • Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Actress in a Leading Role


  • Mikey Madison - Anora

Actress in a Supporting Role


  • Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Animated Feature Film


  • Flow

Best Original Screenplay


  • Anora

Best Adapted Screenplay


  • Conclave

Best Cinematography


  • The Brutalist

Best Costume Design


  • Wicked

Best Make up & hairstyling


  • The Substance

Best Editing


  • Anora

Best Production Design


  • Wicked

Best Original Score


  • The Brutalist

Best Original Song


  • El Mal from Emilia Pérez

Best Visual Effects


  • Dune: Part Two

Best Sound


  • Dune: Part Two

Best International Film


  • I'm Still Here

Best Documentary Feature Film


  • No Other Land

Best Documentary Short Film


  • The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Animated Short film


  • In the Shadow of Cypress

Best Live Action Short film


  • I'm Not a Robot

Oscars 2025: All the categories and winners


Loading next content