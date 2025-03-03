Oscars 2025: All the categories and winners

HQ

The 97th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars) came to a close a few hours ago, as the biggest and most talented actors and stars from around the world flocked to Los Angeles in the hope of heading home with a very elusive and rare trophy. Now that the show has come to an end, you may be wondering who has been dubbed a winner in each of the many categories. We've collated all the categories and winners below. As per the full list of nominees, you can find that information over here.

Best Picture



Anora



Best Directing



Anora - Sean Baker



Actor in a Leading Role



Adrien Brody - The Brutalist



Actor in a Supporting Role



Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain



Actress in a Leading Role



Mikey Madison - Anora



Actress in a Supporting Role



Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez



Animated Feature Film



Flow



Best Original Screenplay



Anora



Best Adapted Screenplay



Conclave



Best Cinematography



The Brutalist



Best Costume Design



Wicked



Best Make up & hairstyling



The Substance



Best Editing



Anora



Best Production Design



Wicked



Best Original Score



The Brutalist



Best Original Song



El Mal from Emilia Pérez



Best Visual Effects



Dune: Part Two



Best Sound



Dune: Part Two



Best International Film



I'm Still Here



Best Documentary Feature Film



No Other Land



Best Documentary Short Film



The Only Girl in the Orchestra



Best Animated Short film



In the Shadow of Cypress



Best Live Action Short film