Oscars 2025: All the categories and winners

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The 97th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars) came to a close a few hours ago, as the biggest and most talented actors and stars from around the world flocked to Los Angeles in the hope of heading home with a very elusive and rare trophy. Now that the show has come to an end, you may be wondering who has been dubbed a winner in each of the many categories. We've collated all the categories and winners below. As per the full list of nominees, you can find that information over here.