Oscars 2025: Emilia Pérez, Wicked, and The Brutalist lead 2025's Oscar nominations

The awards will be handed out on Sunday, March 2.

The Academy has announced the nominations for the 97th Oscars, which will be presented by Conan O'Brien on March 2. The announcement wasn't postponed by the wildfires still devastating Los Angeles, and as expected, Emilia Pérez, Wicked, and The Brutalist are leading the nominations.

With 13 nominations, Emilia Pérez becomes one of the most nominated films of all-time. Other films that got big were Bob Dylan's biopic A Complete Unknown, the Vatican thriller Conclave, the horror movie The Substance, and Dune: Part Two.

What do you think of this year's nominations?

2025 Oscar Nominations (movies released in 2024)

Best Picture


  • Anora

  • The Brutalist

  • A Complete Unknown

  • Conclave

  • Dune: Part Two

  • Emilia Pérez

  • I'm Still Here

  • Nickel Boys

  • The Substance

  • Wicked

Best Directing


  • Anora - Sean Baker

  • The Brutalist - Brady Corbet

  • A Complete Unknown - James Mangold

  • Emilia Pérez -Jacques Audiard

  • The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Actor in a Leading Role


  • Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

  • Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

  • Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

  • Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

  • Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Actor in a Supporting Role


  • Yura Borisov - Anora

  • Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

  • Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

  • Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

  • Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role


  • Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

  • Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

  • Mikey Madison - Anora

  • Demi Moore - The Substance

  • Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here

Actress in a Supporting Role


  • Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

  • Ariana Grande - Wicked

  • Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

  • Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

  • Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Animated Feature Film


  • Flow

  • Inside Out 2

  • Memoir of a Snail

  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

  • The Wild Robot

Best Original Screenplay


  • Anora

  • The Brutalist

  • A Real Pain

  • The Substance

  • September 5

Best Adapted Screenplay


  • A Complete Unknown

  • Conclave

  • Emilia Pérez

  • Nickel Boys

  • Sing Sing

Best Cinematography


  • Maria

  • The Brutalist

  • Nosferatu

  • Emilia Perez

  • Dune 2

Best Costume Design


  • Nosferatu

  • Wicked

  • Gladiator 2

  • A Complete Unknown

  • Conclave

Best Make up & hairstyling


  • The Substance

  • Wicked

  • Emilia Perez

  • A Different Man

  • Nosferatu

Best Editing


  • Anora

  • Conclave

  • Emilia Pérez

  • Wicked

  • The Brutalist

Best Production Design


  • The Brutalist

  • Conclave

  • Dune: Part Two

  • Nosferatu

  • Wicked

Best Original Score


  • Conclave

  • Emilia Perez

  • The Brutalist

  • The Wild Robot

  • Wicked

Best Original Song


  • El Mal from Emilia Pérez

  • The Journey from The Six Triple Eight

  • Like A Bird from Sing Sing

  • Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez

  • Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Visual Effects


  • Dune: Part 2

  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

  • Alien: Romulus

  • Better Man

  • Wicked

Best Sound


  • A Complete Unknown

  • Dune: Part Two

  • Emilia Pérez

  • Wicked

  • The Wild Robot

Best International Film


  • Flow

  • I'm Still Here

  • Emilia Perez

  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig

  • The Girl With the Needle

Best Documentary Feature Film


  • Black Box Diaries

  • No Other Land

  • Porcelain War

  • Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

  • Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short Film


  • Death by Numbers

  • I Am Ready, Warden

  • Incident

  • Instruments of a Beating Heart

  • The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Animated Short film


  • In the Shadow of Cypress

  • Wander to Wonder

  • Yuck

  • Magic Candies

  • Beautiful Men

Best Live Action Short film


  • Anuja

  • The Last Ranger

  • A Lien

  • The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

  • I'm Not a Robot

