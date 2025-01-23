Oscars 2025: Emilia Pérez, Wicked, and The Brutalist lead 2025's Oscar nominations

HQ

The Academy has announced the nominations for the 97th Oscars, which will be presented by Conan O'Brien on March 2. The announcement wasn't postponed by the wildfires still devastating Los Angeles, and as expected, Emilia Pérez, Wicked, and The Brutalist are leading the nominations.

With 13 nominations, Emilia Pérez becomes one of the most nominated films of all-time. Other films that got big were Bob Dylan's biopic A Complete Unknown, the Vatican thriller Conclave, the horror movie The Substance, and Dune: Part Two.

What do you think of this year's nominations?

2025 Oscar Nominations (movies released in 2024)

Best Picture



Anora



The Brutalist



A Complete Unknown



Conclave



Dune: Part Two



Emilia Pérez



I'm Still Here



Nickel Boys



The Substance



Wicked



Best Directing



Anora - Sean Baker



The Brutalist - Brady Corbet



A Complete Unknown - James Mangold



Emilia Pérez -Jacques Audiard



The Substance - Coralie Fargeat



Actor in a Leading Role



Adrien Brody - The Brutalist



Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown



Colman Domingo - Sing Sing



Ralph Fiennes - Conclave



Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice



Actor in a Supporting Role



Yura Borisov - Anora



Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain



Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown



Guy Pearce - The Brutalist



Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice



Actress in a Leading Role



Cynthia Erivo - Wicked



Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez



Mikey Madison - Anora



Demi Moore - The Substance



Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here



Actress in a Supporting Role



Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown



Ariana Grande - Wicked



Felicity Jones - The Brutalist



Isabella Rossellini - Conclave



Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez



Animated Feature Film



Flow



Inside Out 2



Memoir of a Snail



Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl



The Wild Robot



Best Original Screenplay



Anora



The Brutalist



A Real Pain



The Substance



September 5



Best Adapted Screenplay



A Complete Unknown



Conclave



Emilia Pérez



Nickel Boys



Sing Sing



Best Cinematography



Maria



The Brutalist



Nosferatu



Emilia Perez



Dune 2



Best Costume Design



Nosferatu



Wicked



Gladiator 2



A Complete Unknown



Conclave



Best Make up & hairstyling



The Substance



Wicked



Emilia Perez



A Different Man



Nosferatu



Best Editing



Anora



Conclave



Emilia Pérez



Wicked



The Brutalist



Best Production Design



The Brutalist



Conclave



Dune: Part Two



Nosferatu



Wicked



Best Original Score



Conclave



Emilia Perez



The Brutalist



The Wild Robot



Wicked



Best Original Song



El Mal from Emilia Pérez



The Journey from The Six Triple Eight



Like A Bird from Sing Sing



Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez



Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late



Best Visual Effects



Dune: Part 2



Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes



Alien: Romulus



Better Man



Wicked



Best Sound



A Complete Unknown



Dune: Part Two



Emilia Pérez



Wicked



The Wild Robot



Best International Film



Flow



I'm Still Here



Emilia Perez



The Seed of the Sacred Fig



The Girl With the Needle



Best Documentary Feature Film



Black Box Diaries



No Other Land



Porcelain War



Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat



Sugarcane



Best Documentary Short Film



Death by Numbers



I Am Ready, Warden



Incident



Instruments of a Beating Heart



The Only Girl in the Orchestra



Best Animated Short film



In the Shadow of Cypress



Wander to Wonder



Yuck



Magic Candies



Beautiful Men



Best Live Action Short film