Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Orbitals

Orbitals' voice cast confirmed

Kepler has confirmed to Gamereactor the cast of voice actors lending their talents to Shapefarm's new dual-path adventure with a retro anime feel.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
Nintendo Orbitals

Nintendo Orbitals

From 37.99 GBP at 17 stores
See price

Advertisement in partnership with PriceRunner

HQ

The other day we had the chance to try out Orbitals in co-op, and our impressions are now available on the Gamereactor homepage. From them, you can find out much more about how this two-player space adventure plays, as well as the characters' backstories and the start of the story.

In this regard, when it was announced during the latest Nintendo Direct that Orbitals is coming to Switch 2 on 3 September, some of the dubbed versions of the game in various languages were also revealed - great news at a time when competition from AI is leaving more and more video games without localised voiceovers.

Below is the voice cast for Orbitals.

English


  • Maki: Rebecca Wang

  • Omura: Stephen Fu

  • Togen: Jonathan Ha

  • Kinakoko: Cassie Ewulu

  • Jaga: Brent Mukai

Japanese


  • Maki: Risa Kageyama

  • Omura: Ryota Ousaka

  • Togen: Masaaki Mizunaka

  • Kinakoko: Mayumi Oda

  • Jaga: Tatsuya Kobayashi

We've also included our own exclusive preview gameplay footage, which we filmed at Nintendo Spain's offices; as such, it's localised into Spanish, though this does nothing to detract from the game's beauty.

HQ

Related texts

0
Orbitals' voice cast confirmed

Orbitals' voice cast confirmed
NEWS. Written by David Caballero

Kepler has confirmed to Gamereactor the cast of voice actors lending their talents to Shapefarm's new dual-path adventure with a retro anime feel.



Loading next content