Orbitals' voice cast confirmed
Kepler has confirmed to Gamereactor the cast of voice actors lending their talents to Shapefarm's new dual-path adventure with a retro anime feel.
Nintendo Orbitals
The other day we had the chance to try out Orbitals in co-op, and our impressions are now available on the Gamereactor homepage. From them, you can find out much more about how this two-player space adventure plays, as well as the characters' backstories and the start of the story.
In this regard, when it was announced during the latest Nintendo Direct that Orbitals is coming to Switch 2 on 3 September, some of the dubbed versions of the game in various languages were also revealed - great news at a time when competition from AI is leaving more and more video games without localised voiceovers.
Below is the voice cast for Orbitals.
English
- Maki: Rebecca Wang
- Omura: Stephen Fu
- Togen: Jonathan Ha
- Kinakoko: Cassie Ewulu
- Jaga: Brent Mukai
Japanese
- Maki: Risa Kageyama
- Omura: Ryota Ousaka
- Togen: Masaaki Mizunaka
- Kinakoko: Mayumi Oda
- Jaga: Tatsuya Kobayashi
We've also included our own exclusive preview gameplay footage, which we filmed at Nintendo Spain's offices; as such, it's localised into Spanish, though this does nothing to detract from the game's beauty.