Orbitals' voice cast confirmed

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The other day we had the chance to try out Orbitals in co-op, and our impressions are now available on the Gamereactor homepage. From them, you can find out much more about how this two-player space adventure plays, as well as the characters' backstories and the start of the story.

In this regard, when it was announced during the latest Nintendo Direct that Orbitals is coming to Switch 2 on 3 September, some of the dubbed versions of the game in various languages were also revealed - great news at a time when competition from AI is leaving more and more video games without localised voiceovers.

Below is the voice cast for Orbitals.

English



Maki : Rebecca Wang

: Rebecca Wang

Omura : Stephen Fu

: Stephen Fu

Togen : Jonathan Ha

: Jonathan Ha

Kinakoko : Cassie Ewulu

: Cassie Ewulu

Jaga: Brent Mukai



Japanese



Maki : Risa Kageyama

: Risa Kageyama

Omura : Ryota Ousaka

: Ryota Ousaka

Togen : Masaaki Mizunaka

: Masaaki Mizunaka

Kinakoko : Mayumi Oda

: Mayumi Oda

Jaga: Tatsuya Kobayashi



We've also included our own exclusive preview gameplay footage, which we filmed at Nintendo Spain's offices; as such, it's localised into Spanish, though this does nothing to detract from the game's beauty.