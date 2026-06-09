Orbitals launches on the 3rd of September

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Orbitals, the new co-op game from Shapefarm and Kepler Interactive, has got its release date. For anyone who thought they might be getting a break at any point in September, we've got some bad news, as it releases on the 3rd.

With stylish, anime-inspired visuals, Orbitals is set in a retro galactic world, where you'll have to use futuristic gadgets to keep your ship afloat through the stars and explore abandoned space stations filled with puzzles and more for you to find.

With Hazelight keeping itself as the dominant force in purely co-op experiences for two players, we'll have to see if Shapefarm can take a shot at the king, and deliver a great game to stand out in the saturated space of September 2026.