Only Murders in the Building adds a ton of British talent for its star-studded UK-based Season 6

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After five seasons of offering murder-mystery mania in New York City, for the coming sixth season of Only Murders in the Building, the main gang will be taking a trip across the pond and looking to solve a case set in the United Kingdom. While we can expect Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez to all return for the coming batch of episodes, the cast will be made up of a lot of new stars, many of which are British icons.

As per Deadline, a bunch of talent has been signed up for this next season, including David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Whittaker, Jim Broadbent, Richard Ayoade, Adrian Lukis, and Kathryn Hunter.

The next season is currently in production in the UK, which may mean the show could be back for its rather typical autumn release window.