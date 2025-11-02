Only Murders in the Building is crossing the pond for Season 6

HQ

While we have to wait years for new seasons of One Piece, Stranger Things, The Witcher, Wednesday, Bridgerton, and Netflix's other big series, the folk over at Hulu have managed to crank out an entire new season of the acclaimed Only Murders in the Building for five years straight. Seemingly, this will also carry forward into 2026, as Season 6 has now been announced.

The popular and well-received series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, will be back for another round of episodes, but unlike those that came before it, this one will be leaving behind New York City to instead offer a story set in London.

We don't have any plot details or further information to share, but this show tends to run like clockwork, so no doubt expect more information in spring and the summer of 2026 ahead of a premiere very likely in the autumn.