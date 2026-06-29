Onimusha: Way of the Sword producer was "pretty surprised" by September's busy launch calendar

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When Capcom officially shared the launch date for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, a whole slew of developers followed suit and shared similar launch dates and windows for their titles, so many in fact that the period between late August and the start of November is chock-full of major releases. The epicentre of what's to come is September, particularly the latter portion of the month, as several huge games are lined up, not least including Control Resonant, Silent Hill: Townfall, Minecraft Dungeons II, Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush, and of course Onimusha as well. As so much is crammed into such a tight window, it's clear that publishers and developers have surprised each other by choosing this period to launch their games.

This has now been confirmed by Capcom in an interview with VGC, where Onimusha: Way of the Sword producer Akihito Kadowaki noted that they were "pretty surprised" by the packed September launch window.

"We were pretty surprised. We probably expected a lot of titles would be in that window, but we were still surprised to see just how many games were there."

This hasn't changed Capcom's confidence about Onimusha: Way of the Sword however, as Kadokawi also expressed that "we think our lead character, Musashi, is a key selling point, alongside the satisfaction of the combat itself. The Issen mechanic, the parries, and all of those things come together to make a really unique, fresh experience, so we're not worried."

Considering what's coming up, will you be buying a copy of Onimusha: Way of the Sword or will you be exploring something else?