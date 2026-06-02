Onimusha: Way of the Sword to launch in late September

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Capcom has already had a pretty epic 2026, as the Japanese video game giant launched Resident Evil Requiem to both great sales and reviews, soon following suit with Pragmata, which was a hit albeit not to the same immense scale as of the recent horror game. But there is still more in store for Capcom in 2026, specifically in regards to Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

As part of the State of Play showcase, Capcom has revealed that Onimusha: Way of the Sword will be looking to make your autumn even busier and crammed, as the action-RPG will officially be launching on September 25, 2026.

But this wasn't all of the news that Capcom had to share, as the company also revealed that it has opened pre-orders for the game and even launched a demo of the title too, which is now available to play.

So what are you waiting for? There are demons which must be slain!