One person dies and eight injured in World Cup watch party at Roman theatre in Amman, Jordan

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A large crowd gathering in Jordan's capital Amman to watch the World Cup match between Jordan and Algeria on Tuesday ended in tragedy when an stampede killed one person and eight others were injured, according to a report from Jordan News ‌Agency at the ‌Public ⁠Security ​Directorate (PSD), via Arab News.

The incident happened when thousands of people gathered at the historic Roman Theatre in Hashemite Square, in Amman. Heavy ‌congestion and crowd movement at the venue led to the nine people being taken to hospitals, and one of them died later. The rest of the injured are "in a stable to moderate condition". Experts are investigating to determine the exact cause of death, the news agency reports.

Early on Tuesday morning in Amman, several videos posted on social media showed the square completely filled with fans watching the match on a giant screen. Jordan started scoring the first goal, but Algeria ended up winning the match 2-1 and Jordan was eliminated from World Cup.