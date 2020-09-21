English
Follow us
news
Hades

One million lost souls have wandered through Supergiant Games' Hades

700,000 players plunged into the Greek underworld during the 20 months of Early Access development. The remaining 300,000 people joined the party last week.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Hades, the new game from Supergiant Games, is finally here. Last week, the title officially left early access development behind and released on Nintendo Switch at the same time. Although some features are still pending, the exemplary rogue-lite action game can already prove a great achievement.

As developer Supergiant Games wrote on its Twitter account, the game cracked the one million player mark a few days after its official release. The studio explains that around 700,000 people have supported and played Hades in the course of its development up until the release. The rest has been added since version 1.0 came out.

Hades' Early Access development began in December 2018, and content updates have been regularly submitted ever since then. Our review of the game is now online, too, if you want to know more.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Hades

Related texts

HadesScore

Hades
REVIEW. Written by Ricardo C. Esteves

"If you like the roguelite genre, Hades is an excellent proposition, and of course, if you're a fan of Supergiant Games, it's mandatory."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy