One million lost souls have wandered through Supergiant Games' Hades

You're watching Advertisements

Hades, the new game from Supergiant Games, is finally here. Last week, the title officially left early access development behind and released on Nintendo Switch at the same time. Although some features are still pending, the exemplary rogue-lite action game can already prove a great achievement.

As developer Supergiant Games wrote on its Twitter account, the game cracked the one million player mark a few days after its official release. The studio explains that around 700,000 people have supported and played Hades in the course of its development up until the release. The rest has been added since version 1.0 came out.

Hades' Early Access development began in December 2018, and content updates have been regularly submitted ever since then. Our review of the game is now online, too, if you want to know more.