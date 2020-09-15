Cookies

Hades

Hades: Cross-saves won't be ready for launch on Switch and PC

The studio wants to implement the function before the end of the year if everything goes well. However, the game will already be available on Switch and PC by then.

In a few weeks, the rogue-lite action game Hades will release on the Nintendo Switch to chase players through the Greek underworld. When developer Supergiant Games revealed the upcoming release of the game version 1.0 a few weeks ago, the team promised that early access players will be able to transfer their save files from PC (Epic Games Store and Steam) to Switch, once the game will come out. However, that might be a bigger problem than anticipated.

Last week, Supergiant announced via Twitter that Hades will not support cross-save functionality with Update v1.0. The studio won't postpone the almost finished game in order to release the promised feature along with it and instead asks the fans for patience. It should be possible to transfer the save data between the platforms in the future, but whether this will be possible by the end of this year is not guaranteed.

