Oculus shows off explosive gameplay for Sniper Elite VR

Just before yesterday's big Sony stream, Facebook Connect was broadcasted and there we saw the first gameplay of the World War II shooter, Sniper Elite VR. Some big action fireworks were unloaded on our screens for this occasion since the new video of the VR shooter was very loud and explosive. You can still aim carefully via crosshairs, but you don't necessarily need to land kills from a long distance here.

In the single-player campaign for Sniper Elite VR we are allowed to explore these levels freely and use various weapons from the Second World War to purge the crazy fascist plague. There's still no release date for the game flying around just yet, but Rebellion is targeting PC (SteamVR and Oculus) and PlayStation 4 (PSVR). In the official press release, the studio indicates that the Oculus Touch motion controls are partially supported. The British developers at Coatsink are producing the newly announced Oculus Quest version.