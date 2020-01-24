Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series reportedly put on hold

The Disney+ series focusing on Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi might be in a bit of trouble, as Collider claims to have heard from two sources that it's been put on hold "indefinitely", with the crew at Pinewood Studios being sent home.

Screenwriter Hossein Amini and director Deborah Chow were linked to the series, with production scheduled to start this year, but the report states that producer and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was unhappy with the scripts. These are likely to be reworked with the aim to try again in summer, but of course this is as unconfirmed as the rest of the report.

This Obi-Wan spinoff was originally reported to be a film, with Stephen Daldry directing, but the focus has changed in recent years.

As per usual, take all this with a pinch of salt, since it's unconfirmed, but The Hollywood Reporter does back up these claims, adding that Lucasdfilm is allegedly looking for a new writer and scaling back from six to four episodes. The report also claims that it could see Kenobi interacting with a young Luke and Leia.

At least Star Wars fans have the final season of The Clone Wars to look forward to, as this hits Disney+ next month.

