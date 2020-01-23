Star Wars: The Clone Wars series ends this February

Hardcore Star Wars fans will know about The Clone Wars series, telling a sprawling tale in this era of the saga, and it turns out this will be coming to an end next month, as that's when the final season is hitting Disney+.

February 21 is the date you'll need to remember, as that's when the series comes to an end, and you can check out a teaser video in the announcement tweet.

The series has been a popular one with Star Wars fans, tying into the 2008 animated film as well, and just to remind those of you in Europe, we can start watching this a month later, as Disney recently revealed that the release date of the service has been moved forward to March 24.

Have you kept up with The Clone Wars?

