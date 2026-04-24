Norway is the latest to restrict social media usage for minors with plans to block under-16s

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Many countries and governments have been working to block or restrict social media usage amongst minors, with the United Kingdom, Spain, most recently Austria, and more planning to introduce such limitations.

To this end, now Reuters reports that Norway is looking to follow suit, as the Nordic country has announced plans to bring a bill to parliament that would instill an end-of-year ban blocking all under-16s from accessing social media platforms.

This has yet to be put into effect, but as we have seen in other countries and governments, many politicians and voters tend to be in support of such a movement, suggesting that by the time 2027 commences, Norway will have the ban in place.

It should also be said that the bill will make it the responsibility of technology companies to ensure that under-16s cannot access social media platforms through competent age verification processes.

Speaking about the bill, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere stated: "We are introducing this legislation because we want a childhood where children get to ​be children. Play, friendships, and everyday ‌life ⁠must not be taken over by algorithms and screens. This is an important measure to safeguard children's digital lives."