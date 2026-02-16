Keir Starmer announces plan to restrict social media use for under-16s in the UK: "No free pass"

HQ

Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the government will not allow any digital platform a "free pass" when it comes to protecting children online. Proposed measures aim to close legal loopholes and could include banning under-16s from accessing social media.

The public consultation, set for March, will also cover children's access to AI chatbots, limits on endless scrolling, and updated rules to preserve children's online data, following the Jools' Law campaign. Current regulations often prevent parents from accessing a deceased child's digital records in time, a gap the reforms seek to fix.

Keir Starmer // Shutterstock

The government also plans powers to rapidly update laws in response to emerging online behaviours and ensure chatbots protect users from illegal content. Measures may also include blocking children from bypassing restrictions via virtual private networks (VPNs).

Critics including Shadow Education Secretary Laura Trott and Liberal Democrat Munira Wilson called for clearer timelines and faster action, while Starmer and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall emphasized that the UK must lead on online child safety...

Further reading on social media ban and Spain: