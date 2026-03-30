Now it's Austria's turn to pursue social media ban for kids

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There seems to be a growing trend in the world. Australia was the first to implement a social media ban for anyone under 16, while Spain and the UK are also looking into similar restrictions. In Asia, Indonesia approved new regulations that would prevent anyone under 16 from using social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Roblox.

And now it's Austria's turn. Because Austria is the latest country to prepare a social media ban for its children, and it's going even further than others by including anyone under 14.

Austrian government has made a press realase, and reported by Engadget, that a comprehensive catalogue of measures have been introduced meant to shield minors from the harms of social media. This official bill will be introduced by the end of June.

Vice chancellor and leader of the Social Democratic Party of Austria, Andreas Babler, said the government's efforts would include a new age restriction, improved media literacy and clear rules for social media platforms.

We are yet to learn, what kind of detailed rules the Austrian lawmakers are going to introduce.