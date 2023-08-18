Luigi eating churros in Plaza Mayor announces the Madrid circuit of Mario Kart Tour

HQ

Mario Kart brings the thrill of kart racing with Mario, Luigi and co. to Spain for the first time. In the new season of Mario Kart Tour, from 23 August to 6 September, Paseo por Madrid will be the circuit where the crazy races will take place, serving as the first stop of the Summer Tour.

In the trailer below, you can see the Nintendo characters racing around some of the most famous locations in the Spanish capital, such as Plaza Mayor, Puerta del Sol, Retiro Park and Cibeles Palace.

You can now download Mario Kart Tour for free on your Android mobile phone or tablet and also on iOS devices such as iPhone and iPad.