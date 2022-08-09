Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Splatoon 3

Nintendo to host a Splatoon 3 Direct tomorrow

The show will feature 30 minutes of updates on the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Nintendo has announced that it will be hosting a Direct focussed solely on Splatoon 3 tomorrow, August 10. Set to include "roughly 30 minutes of updates", we're expecting to learn a whole lot more about the game ahead of its release on September 9.

As for when the Direct will be taking place, it's set to start at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST, and you can catch the action as it unravels on YouTube right here.

On the topic of Splatoon 3 news, a Nintendo Switch console themed around the game was recently announced, you can take a look at it right here.

Splatoon 3

Related texts



Loading next content