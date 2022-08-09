Nintendo to host a Splatoon 3 Direct tomorrow

HQ

Nintendo has announced that it will be hosting a Direct focussed solely on Splatoon 3 tomorrow, August 10. Set to include "roughly 30 minutes of updates", we're expecting to learn a whole lot more about the game ahead of its release on September 9.

As for when the Direct will be taking place, it's set to start at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST, and you can catch the action as it unravels on YouTube right here.

On the topic of Splatoon 3 news, a Nintendo Switch console themed around the game was recently announced, you can take a look at it right here.