Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Silt
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Splatoon 3

      Nintendo is launching a Splatoon 3 OLED Switch this August

      It has rather colourful Joy-Cons.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      With the launch date for Splatoon 3 nearing, Nintendo has officially announced the existence of a Splatoon 3-themed OLED Switch, which comes with a pair of colourful Joy-Cons, and will be releasing a couple of weeks before the game does.

      While you can see a proper look at the Switch in the trailer below, the device features a white dock with a grey Splatoon pattern etched on it and a bright yellow paint splodge, as well as a purple and green set of Joy-Cons that also have Splatoon etchings.

      The Switch itself will be launching on August 26 and will retail for £319.99, and if you're interested in further Splatoon 3-themed Switch gear, a Pro Controller with a similar design will arrive on September 9 for £64.99, as will a Carrying Case.

      HQ
      Splatoon 3Splatoon 3
      Splatoon 3Splatoon 3

      Related texts



      Loading next content