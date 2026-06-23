Nintendo Switch Online price hikes to hit Japan as soon as next week

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Last month, we heard that Nintendo was following Sony and Microsoft's suit, and increasing the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch systems in September. Along with that announcement last month, Japanese fans were made aware they were also going to get a price hike in the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.

As per a new tweet from Nintendo's Japanese arm, we're reminded this price hike takes effect on the 1st of July. The price for Nintendo Switch Online as a personal plan now goes up to 400 yen a month from 306, 1,000 yen for three months, and 3,000 yen for twelve months. A family plan for 12 months now costs 5,800 yen, up from 4,500.

If you want the Expansion Pack to Nintendo Switch Online, you're going to be paying 5,900 yen a year for a personal plan (up from 4,900), and 9,900 yen a year for a family plan (again up a thousand yen). Considering a thousand yen is around £5, this isn't too significant of a price hike. It's also unlikely to hit any other regions anytime soon, too, as this appears to be entirely due to the fluctuation of the Japanese yen, as per speculation on Reddit. So, anyone outside of Japan need not worry, but those inside the territory will be paying more for their NSO subscriptions from next Wednesday.