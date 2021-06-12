Nintendo reveals Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

The rumours of a new Mario + Rabbids game has been doing the rounds the past few days, and ahead of the Ubisoft Forward planned for tonight (set to begin at 8pm BST / 9pm CEST), Nintendo has officially given us an answer to those rumours.

Popping up on the Nintendo eShop, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be the sequel to the hit strategy game. As for the exact details of what the title will include, all we know right now is from the store listing, that reads:

"Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions. Explore planets throughout the galaxy as you uncover mysterious secrets and compelling quests!



Build your dream team with three heroes from an eclectic roster of nine.



Take down all new bosses, along with some familiar enemies throughout the galaxy.



Rescue the adorable Sparks throughout the galaxy, who provide distinct powers that will help you in battle.



Unleash your heroes' skills but be strategic as you dash your enemies, team jump on your allies, and hide behind covers."



The store page for the game does also mention a release window of 2022, but if we had to guess, we'll be seeing more about the game at the Ubisoft event later today (be sure to come and watch the show with us!)

Take a look at a few screenshots of the game below.