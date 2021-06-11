Ubisoft Forward - Expectations and hopes

E3 is right around the corner, in fact it officially starts tomorrow, which means we are very close to finally getting to be able to check out all the new projects in the works for Ubisoft, as its conference is looking to take place on June 12 at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST.
With Ubisoft being one of the bigger publishers, we can expect a pretty formidable show that will include updates on the titles it has in the works, and a few of its live games. You can take a look at what we expect, hope, and dream to see below, and if you want to catch the show live, we'll be co-streaming the conference, as well as hosting a pre and post show at the GR Live homepage, starting at 19:30 BST / 20:30 CEST.