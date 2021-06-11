Ubisoft Forward - Expectations and hopes

E3 is right around the corner, in fact it officially starts tomorrow, which means we are very close to finally getting to be able to check out all the new projects in the works for Ubisoft, as its conference is looking to take place on June 12 at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST.

With Ubisoft being one of the bigger publishers, we can expect a pretty formidable show that will include updates on the titles it has in the works, and a few of its live games. You can take a look at what we expect, hope, and dream to see below, and if you want to catch the show live, we'll be co-streaming the conference, as well as hosting a pre and post show at the GR Live homepage, starting at 19:30 BST / 20:30 CEST.

What we expect:

(many of which have been confirmed on the Ubisoft Forward website



The global reveal of the next game set in the Rainbow universe, Rainbow Six: Extraction.



Something else Far Cry 6 related seems to be a given.



Riders Republic has been noted to be appearing by Ubisoft.



An update on the next round of "upcoming content" for Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six: Siege is planned.



The Apple TV+ show Mythic Quest will be making an appearance of some kind.



Ubisoft's soon to release movie Werewolves Within also has been noted to pop-up.



We're also promised an update on For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, and Watch Dogs: Legion in the event's pre-show.



Just Dance 2022 seems like a fair bet.



What we hope for:



More information for Watch Dogs: Legion's Bloodline expansion.



Further details on The Settlers, which was previously indefinitely delayed.



Beyond Good and Evil 2 has to make an appearance of some kind. It's been so long with so little...



The rumours of a new Mario + Rabbids game have been doing the rounds, hopefully we'll learn more at the event.



What we dream to see (but probably won't get):



Details on what's next for the world of Immortals: Fenyx Rising.



A new Rayman game would be pretty crazy.



An update on the live-action Assassin's Creed show coming to Netflix.



What are you most excited to see at this year's Ubisoft Forward?