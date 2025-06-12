Nintendo releases patch notes for Splatoon 3's whopping 10.0 update

HQ

Recently, Nintendo shocked many when it out of the blue announced a Splatoon spinoff for Nintendo Switch 2, while also affirming that Splatoon 3 is getting a big update to improve many areas. Talking about the latter, the patch notes for Version 10.0.0 of the game has now been revealed, and it's adding a lot to the wider game.

We're told to expect better graphics and performance when playing the game on Switch 2, on top of smoother movement in Splatsville, Inkopolis, Inkopolis Square, and Grand Festival Grounds. There will now be better Salmon Run animations too, and better resolution for stored images captured in Photo Mode or through the capture button.

On Switch 1, we can also expect reduced clutter from elements outside of the stage and unrelated to battle to improve performance, all while everything is preserved in Recon Mode.

Beyond this, a massive array of weapons are being added as part of the Splatlands Collection, plus a new map is arriving called Urchin Underpass. Some weapons have been adjusted to bring them more in line with the rest as well, and there's a slate of tweaks coming to SplatNet 3, weapon Freshness, earnable badges, Anarchy Battles, X Battles, and more, all of which applies to both the Switch and Switch 2 version.

