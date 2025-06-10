Splatoon's first ever spin-off title has been revealed

Nintendo has dropped a bit of a bombshell out of the blue in the first reveal for Splatoon's new spin-off game, Splatoon Raiders, as well as a new major update for Splatoon 3.

Splatoon Raiders is an adventure spin-off which sees a mechanic journey with Shiver, Frye, and Big Man of Deep Cut to a mysterious island. It looks like it takes elements from survival games, even a dash of Death Stranding in the short glimpse we see of the game.

We'll be venturing around with our own robot, and using a floating ship as our main base. The island the game is set on has a unique atmosphere, but apart from that we know very little about it.

Splatoon 3's 10.0.0 update brings back the fan-favourite Urchin Underpass map, the Barazushi gear set, and more. It arrives on the 12th of June, AKA this Thursday. We don't yet have a release date for Splatoon Raiders, but with any luck we'll hear more soon.