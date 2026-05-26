Nintendo is dropping the strict requirements for purchasing a Switch 2 in Japan

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It has long been extremely difficult to get your hands on a Switch 2 in Japan. The console is flying off the shelves worldwide, but demand has absolutely skyrocketed in its home country of Japan.

To curb scalpers, the My Nintendo Store had imposed a restriction requiring at least 50 hours of playtime on a Nintendo account to purchase a unit. Following the announced price increase for the Switch, which takes effect in September, and the fact that we're now approaching the console's anniversary, the Kyoto-based giant has decided to ease the requirement for Japanese gamers.

As a result, as of yesterday, it's finally possible to order a console, even if you've only played a few hours of Nintendo games, or perhaps none at all. However, some restrictions remain, such as the fact that you can only purchase one each of the two Switch 2 models currently available.