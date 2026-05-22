Nintendo increases Switch 2 production despite upcoming price hike

HQ

We know, all these reports about how well the Switch 2 is doing are starting to get a bit repetitive, but the fact is that Nintendo itself also seems surprised by its success. Now, Tech in Asia reports that Nintendo has asked suppliers to increase Switch 2 production by about 20% by the end of this fiscal year (March 31, 2027), from 16.7 million units to 20 million.

This is actually a marginal increase from the first fiscal year, when Nintendo sold 19.9 million Switch 2 units, leading one to wonder what the company actually has in the works to justify this. Could it be a new Mario or Zelda on the way, or is it Pokémon Winds/Waves that looks so promising that Nintendo believes it needs more hardware available?

It's worth remembering that Nintendo very recently announced that it would need to raise the price of the Switch 2, which was expected to have a dampening effect on sales. Despite this, they are now increasing production quite significantly, so they must have something interesting in the works.