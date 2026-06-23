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Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Nic Cage arrives in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 as an Operator and with a themed Event Pass

While we know Modern Warfare 4 will spend less time on wacky crossover, Black Ops 7 continues to be a melting pot of collaborations.

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Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, PS5

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Recently, Activision confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will cut out a lot of the crazy collaborations and crossovers that have saturated and sucked the mil-sim vibes out of the mega shooter series over the past few years. While that caught the attention of many fans, the current Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 continues to be a melange of crossovers and collabs.

To this end, when Season 04 Reloaded launches later this week on June 25, it will feature the arrival of Nicolas Cage as a playable Operator. The famed actor will debut in the game as a cosmetic with a few customisable options, all of which are tied to a Nic Cage Event Pass that boasts a free and paid track, and which brings a few other goodies including new weapons, tokens, calling cards, emblems, weapon charms, and more.

You can see the full pass below and for more of Nic Cage in action as a Call of Duty Operator, check out the Season 04 Reloaded trailer below too, with this season bringing a slate of other additions to Black Ops 7 and Warzone across the Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Zombies segments.

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Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

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