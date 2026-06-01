Call of Duty is taking inspiration from Battlefield 6 with Modern Warfare 4: "We got the feedback. No BS"

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Activision and the Call of Duty franchise was made to look mortal for the first time in a long while in 2025, when Battlefield 6 arrived and outperformed Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in a lot of metrics. DICE's more grounded game drew in millions and millions of players, received glowing reviews, and seemed to be well-liked among fans, all while Black Ops 7 had a much different experience in the eyes of fans and reviewers...

It seems like this experience has put a bit of fear back into Activision, as the incoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will be a more authentic and focussed mil-sim experience, as has been confirmed by the series' social media account.

In a reply to a fan who teased Call of Duty about its quirky and bizarre crossovers that often smother the identity of the series, the account explicitly explained that it "got the feedback. No BS. This is all about staying true to Modern Warfare. No clowny skins for launch and seasons beyond."

Now that is certainly good news, especially for the fans who are tired of being killed by Godzilla, Ghostface, anime guns, Homelander, the list goes on.

Are you excited for Modern Warfare 4? The game will be coming to Switch 2 at launch and we've already had a chance to play a portion of it.