Neymar suffers calf injury and will be out 2-3 weeks, could be removed from the World Cup squad

HQ

Neymar's medical problems have worsened: the striker has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his calf, and will take 2 or 3 weeks to recover. The doctor of the Brazilian national team, Rodrigo Lasmar, announce it on a press conference, saying the player will go intensive treatment to get fit as soon as possible.

The Brazilian team has scheduled new medical tests on June 12, which is just before the deadline to make last-minute changes to the squad: each team has until the last 24 hours before their debut match to make players to the squad in case of injuries, removing changes for another that had been included in the pre-list... like João Pedro, who reportedly was in the list before Neymar but was changed at the last minute before the announcement last week.

Neymar will therefore miss all pre World Cup trainings, the two friendlies against Panama and Egypt and, if he remains in the team, maybe the first two matches of the group stage against Morocco and Haiti.