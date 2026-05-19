João Pedro's family gathered to watch Ancelotti's World Cup squad only to be disappointed

HQ

One of the most surprising absences from Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the Brazil National Team for World Cup 2026 has been forward João Pedro, who plays for Chelsea and has scored 20 goals and 9 assists this season. Neymar was included in the list after all, but Pedro wasn't, despite having been widely expected to be called after making six appearances in the last two years for Brazil.

According to reports from Brazil, via AS, Ancelotti and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) had two lists ready to read at the press conference: one with Joao Pedro instead of Neymar, and the one that was finally announced, with Pedro instead of Neymar. Apparently, the list was made only hours before the announcement and they kept waiting even longer for confirmation from Santos that Neymar hadn't suffered any medical problems during the match on Sunday against Coritiba, where he reportedly felt discomfort in his calf (the same match where he was bizarrely substituted by official mistake).

According to these informations, Neymar was the first choice for Ancelotti, but Joao Pedro was the back-up plan ready to go in case Neymar got injured, and they prepared both lists. When Ancelotti and Brazil football officials had confirmation that Neymar wasn't injured, the Italian coach read Neymar's name instead of Pedro's.

"It was very difficult to choose these 26 players. The competition in this country is very, very high. I know some players who have been with us this year will be unhappy", said Ancelotti. "We're very sorry about João Pedro, because with the season he had in Europe, he deserved to be on this list. But, unfortunately, and with all due respect, we chose another player. We're very sorry about João Pedro, as we are about everyone else."

João Pedro reacts as his entire family gather for disappointment

On social media, a heartbreaking moment was recorded: Pedro's entire family, gathered to watch the press conference live, hoping to hear Pedro's name from Ancelotti... only to never be said.

Hours later, Pedro sent a statement on social media. "I tried to give my best at all times. Unfortunately, it wasn't possible to fulfill this dream of representing my country in a World Cup, but I remain calm and focused, as I always try to be. Joys and frustrations are part of football", adding that he will now be another fan cheering from home... with a potential transfer to Barcelona on the horizon.