New image from Starfield has leaked

We've barely digested the sad news of Starfield's delay before a new image has leaked onto the internet, reminding us that one of the most anticipated games in a long time is actually in the works. It's not the first time images from Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi role-playing game have leaked, and probably not the last. Most recently, there were five fairly detailed concept images that showed a bit of what we can expect once the game is released. This time around, though, it's not quite as overwhelming, it's a couple of doors.

There is also no context to the image. Where the doors are, why they're there and, most importantly, what's behind them? Bethesda hasn't confirmed that those doors belong to Starfield either, but on the other hand, if someone is going to make up a leak, they might choose something more exciting than a couple of doors, one would think.

And a leaked image is always a leaked image so it's clear that fans have been snapping and commenting freely. Lots of door jokes, as expected but also some interesting questions. Most notably, "can you open the door?" While Starfield is open-world, we know from experience that that doesn't mean everything can be interacted with. Next month is Xbox and Bethesda's annual event and both Microsoft and the developer have hinted that there will be stuff from Starfield on display and most indications are that it will be gameplay that's on show. Perhaps that will show a couple of doors that can be opened. Or not. Or maybe no doors at all. We'll just have to see.