      news
      Starfield

      Redfall and Starfield are lost in space: delayed to 2023

      Bethesda's two flagship Xbox games for 2022 take more time to deliver their "most polished versions".

      HQ

      Two of the games Microsoft had marked on the 2022 calendar, with one of them being among the most anticipated titles coming from both Xbox and Bethesda. Those who wanted to annihilate vampires in Redfall or to explore the stars in Starfield are going to have to wait a bit more than expected, because both games have been delayed to the first half of 2023.

      Bethesda announced the delay via Twitter, clarifying that "the teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them."

      Arkane's co-op title lacked a date, though it was aiming at a 2022 release. In contrast, Bethesda's space opera, Starfield, did have a release date: November 11, 2022. Plans have changed since June last year.

      Fortunately, it looks like both games will be at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June because, as the official announcement rightly underlines: "We can't wait to share our first deep dive into the gameplay for both Redfall and Starfield soon."

      Starfield

